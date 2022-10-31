The Great Climb

Not Available

A spectacular live rock climb broadcast from the daunting overhanging cliff face at Sron Uladail on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides. Dougie Vipond joins leading climbers, Dave MacLeod and Tim Emmett, as they attempt a first ascent of an extreme new route, which promises to stretch their physical endurance and skill to the limit. With absolutely no guarantee that they will be able to conquer the route, and the huge physical and technical challenges involved, this promises to be a unique and compelling live event. Leading Scottish hillwalker Cameron McNeish will also introduce features reflecting the cultural, linguistic and historic importance of the location on Harris and also on its outstanding natural history and landscape.