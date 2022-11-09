1963

The Great Escape

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 3rd, 1963

Studio

United Artists

The Nazis, exasperated at the number of escapes from their prison camps by a relatively small number of Allied prisoners, relocates them to a high-security "escape-proof" camp to sit out the remainder of the war. Undaunted, the prisoners plan one of the most ambitious escape attempts of World War II. Based on a true story.

Cast

James GarnerFlight Lt. Hendley
Richard AttenboroughRoger Bartlett
Charles BronsonFlight Lt. Danny Velinski
James DonaldGroup Capt. Ramsey "The SBO"
Donald PleasenceFlight Lt. Colin Blythe "The Forger"
James CoburnFlying Officer Louis Sedgwick "The Manufacturer"

Images