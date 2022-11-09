The Great Escape

The Nazis, exasperated at the number of escapes from their prison camps by a relatively small number of Allied prisoners, relocates them to a high-security "escape-proof" camp to sit out the remainder of the war. Undaunted, the prisoners plan one of the most ambitious escape attempts of World War II. Based on a true story.
|James Garner
|Flight Lt. Hendley
|Richard Attenborough
|Roger Bartlett
|Charles Bronson
|Flight Lt. Danny Velinski
|James Donald
|Group Capt. Ramsey "The SBO"
|Donald Pleasence
|Flight Lt. Colin Blythe "The Forger"
|James Coburn
|Flying Officer Louis Sedgwick "The Manufacturer"
