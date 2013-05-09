The Great Gatsby

An adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's Long Island-set novel, where Midwesterner Nick Carraway is lured into the lavish world of his neighbor, Jay Gatsby. Soon enough, however, Carraway will see through the cracks of Gatsby's nouveau riche existence, where obsession, madness, and tragedy await.
|Leonardo DiCaprio
|Jay Gatsby
|Tobey Maguire
|Nick Carraway
|Carey Mulligan
|Daisy Buchanan
|Joel Edgerton
|Tom Buchanan
|Elizabeth Debicki
|Jordan Baker
|Isla Fisher
|Myrtle Wilson
