The Great Lie

Sandra and Pete elope but their marriage is invalid since she's not yet divorced. Sandra is, however, pregnant by Pete. Pete marries his former fiancée Maggie, then flies to South America where his plane crashes. Maggie pays Sandra to let her adopt Pete's baby. Pete returns "from the dead". Sandra and Maggie contend for Pete and the baby.
|George Brent
|Peter 'Pete' Van Allen
|Mary Astor
|Sandra Kovak
|Hattie McDaniel
|Violet
|Lucile Watson
|Aunt Ada Greenfield
|Grant Mitchell
|Joshua Mason
|Jerome Cowan
|Jock Thompson
