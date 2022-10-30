1941

The Great Lie

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 11th, 1941

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Sandra and Pete elope but their marriage is invalid since she's not yet divorced. Sandra is, however, pregnant by Pete. Pete marries his former fiancée Maggie, then flies to South America where his plane crashes. Maggie pays Sandra to let her adopt Pete's baby. Pete returns "from the dead". Sandra and Maggie contend for Pete and the baby.

Cast

George BrentPeter 'Pete' Van Allen
Mary AstorSandra Kovak
Hattie McDanielViolet
Lucile WatsonAunt Ada Greenfield
Grant MitchellJoshua Mason
Jerome CowanJock Thompson

