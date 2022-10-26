Not Available

The Great Magician

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Film Unlimited

In the early 1920’s, on the streets of Beijing, the nation’s most talented performers have gathered to show off their most spectacular skills. One day, a challenge is set: 50 silver dollars to whoever can reproduce the incredible magic trick “Eight Immortals’ Treat”. Zhang Xian appears amidst the waiting crowd and decides to try his hand at it.

Cast

Sean LauGeneral Bully Lei
Zhou XunLiu Yin
Paul Chun PuiLiu Wan Yao
Wang Ya-ChaoGeneral Lei's aide
Yan NiGeneral Lei's No. 3 wife
Miao TianGeneral Lei's wife

Images