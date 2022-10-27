1981

The Great Muppet Caper

  • Crime
  • Family
  • Comedy

Release Date

June 25th, 1981

Studio

ITC

Kermit and Fozzie are newspaper reporters sent to London to interview Lady Holiday, a wealthy fashion designer whose priceless diamond necklace is stolen. Kermit meets and falls in love with her secretary, Miss Piggy. The jewel thieves strike again, and this time frame Miss Piggy. It's up to Kermit and Muppets to bring the real culprits to justice.

Cast

Jim HensonKermit the Frog
Frank OzMiss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal
Dave GoelzGonzo, Beauregard, Dr. Bunson Honeydew
Jerry NelsonFloyd Pepper, Pops
Richard HuntScooter, Statler, Janice, Beaker
Charles GrodinNicky Holiday

