The Great Muppet Caper

Kermit and Fozzie are newspaper reporters sent to London to interview Lady Holiday, a wealthy fashion designer whose priceless diamond necklace is stolen. Kermit meets and falls in love with her secretary, Miss Piggy. The jewel thieves strike again, and this time frame Miss Piggy. It's up to Kermit and Muppets to bring the real culprits to justice.
|Jim Henson
|Kermit the Frog
|Frank Oz
|Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal
|Dave Goelz
|Gonzo, Beauregard, Dr. Bunson Honeydew
|Jerry Nelson
|Floyd Pepper, Pops
|Richard Hunt
|Scooter, Statler, Janice, Beaker
|Charles Grodin
|Nicky Holiday
