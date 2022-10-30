The Great Outdoors: The Constant War

Not Available

Special Edition picks right up where The Constant War left off taking the viewer past the security guards, through the pits, inside the trucks and into the lives of the people who make the sport go on any given Sunday. The Special Edition displays how the best riders in the world truly do wear their hearts on their polyester jersey sleeves. Take a wild joy ride that begins at Hangtown 2005 with Grant Langston and Mike Alessi's scramble to the finish line. Visit Broc Helper's home. See race action from the summer of 2005 including Ryan Mills struggles to win his first AMA moto at Red Bud. Follow David Bailey and his young Maestro Suzuki team riders at the Washougal National. Take a glimpse into the mechanics work as film crews follow Mike "Goose" Gosselaar, the ace spanner man for "in our time" legend Ricky Carmichael. Also includes alluring footage of James Stewart captured from his tumultuous rookie season in the Motocross class.