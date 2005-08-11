The Great Raid is an inspirational true story of one of the most triumphant rescue missions during World War II. As the war rages, the elite 6th Ranger Battalion is given a mission of heroic proportions: push 30 miles behind enemy lines and liberate over 500 prisoners of war.
|James Franco
|Captain Prince
|Connie Nielsen
|Margaret Utinsky
|Marton Csokas
|Captain Redding
|Joseph Fiennes
|Major Gibson
|Mark Consuelos
|Cpl. Guttierez
|Max Martini
|1st Sgt. Sid "Top" Wojo
View Full Cast >
5 More Images