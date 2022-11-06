1980

The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle

  • Comedy
  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 11th, 1980

Studio

Boyd's Company

A rather incoherent post-breakup Sex Pistols "documentary", told from the point of view of Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, whose (arguable) position is that the Sex Pistols in particular and punk rock in general were an elaborate scam perpetrated by him in order to make "a million pounds."

Cast

Malcolm McLarenThe Embezzler
Steve JonesThe Crook
Paul CookThe Tea-Maker
Sid ViciousThe Gimmick
John LydonThe Collaborator (as Johnny Rotten)
Helen Wellington-LloydHelen (as Helen of Troy)

