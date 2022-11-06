The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle

A rather incoherent post-breakup Sex Pistols "documentary", told from the point of view of Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, whose (arguable) position is that the Sex Pistols in particular and punk rock in general were an elaborate scam perpetrated by him in order to make "a million pounds."
|Malcolm McLaren
|The Embezzler
|Steve Jones
|The Crook
|Paul Cook
|The Tea-Maker
|Sid Vicious
|The Gimmick
|John Lydon
|The Collaborator (as Johnny Rotten)
|Helen Wellington-Lloyd
|Helen (as Helen of Troy)
