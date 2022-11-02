The Great Rupert

A Christmas Wish is a heartwarming holiday classic about a family led by (Jimmy Durante) who is down on their luck at Christmas time.Shortly before Christmas, they move into an apartment where Rupert the squirrel lives in the attic rafters. Just as it seems that the holiday will come and go without so much as a Christmas tree, Rupert acts as the family's guardian angel - not only saving Christmas, but changing their lives forever.
|Terry Moore
|Rosalinda Amendola
|Tom Drake
|Peter \'Pete\' Dingle
|Frank Orth
|Mr. Frank Dingle
|Sara Haden
|Mrs.Katie Dingle
|Queenie Smith
|Mrs. Amendola
|Chick Chandler
|Phil Davis
