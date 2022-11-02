1950

The Great Rupert

  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 1950

Studio

George Pal Productions

A Christmas Wish is a heartwarming holiday classic about a family led by (Jimmy Durante) who is down on their luck at Christmas time.Shortly before Christmas, they move into an apartment where Rupert the squirrel lives in the attic rafters. Just as it seems that the holiday will come and go without so much as a Christmas tree, Rupert acts as the family's guardian angel - not only saving Christmas, but changing their lives forever.

Cast

Terry MooreRosalinda Amendola
Tom DrakePeter \'Pete\' Dingle
Frank OrthMr. Frank Dingle
Sara HadenMrs.Katie Dingle
Queenie SmithMrs. Amendola
Chick ChandlerPhil Davis

