The Great Toilet Paper Scare

The untold story of a notorious incident involving Johnny Carson, a lot of toilet paper, and millions of fearful Americans. In 1973, as a dire oil crisis plagued the country, Carson made a joke on "The Tonight Show" about a possible paper shortage. This off-hand remark quickly created an actual paper shortage when viewers went and bought up as much toilet paper as they could get their hands on. Compiled entirely of archival footage, and animated sequences based on contemporaneous news reports, the film explores the power and impact of misinformation in the media.