The Great Train Robbery

The clerk at the train station is assaulted and left tied by four men, then they rob the train threatening the operator. (They) take all the money and shoot a passenger when trying to run away. A little girl discovers the clerk tied and gives notice to the sheriff, who at once goes along with his men hunting the bandits.
|Gilbert M. Anderson
|Bandit (Shot Passenger)
|George Barnes
|Justus D. Barnes
|Head Bandit (Fires at Camera)
|Walter Cameron
|Sheriff
|Frank Hanaway
|Bandit
|Adam Charles Hayman
|Bandit
