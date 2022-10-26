1903

The Great Train Robbery

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 30th, 1903

Studio

Edison Manufacturing Company

The clerk at the train station is assaulted and left tied by four men, then they rob the train threatening the operator. (They) take all the money and shoot a passenger when trying to run away. A little girl discovers the clerk tied and gives notice to the sheriff, who at once goes along with his men hunting the bandits.

Cast

Gilbert M. AndersonBandit (Shot Passenger)
George Barnes
Justus D. BarnesHead Bandit (Fires at Camera)
Walter CameronSheriff
Frank HanawayBandit
Adam Charles HaymanBandit

