1996

The Great White Hype

  • Comedy
  • Drama

May 2nd, 1996

Atman Entertainment

When the champ's promoter, Rev. Sultan, decides something new is needed to boost the marketability of the boxing matches, he searches and finds the only man to ever beat the champ. The problem is that he isn't a boxer anymore and he's white. However, once Rev. Sultan convinces him to fight, he goes into heavy training while the confident champ takes it easy and falls out of shape.

Cast

Samuel L. JacksonRev. Fred Sultan
Jeff GoldblumMitchell Kane
Peter BergTerry Conklin
Jon LovitzSol
Jamie FoxxHassan
Damon WayansJames "The Grim Reaper" Roper

