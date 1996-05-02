The Great White Hype

When the champ's promoter, Rev. Sultan, decides something new is needed to boost the marketability of the boxing matches, he searches and finds the only man to ever beat the champ. The problem is that he isn't a boxer anymore and he's white. However, once Rev. Sultan convinces him to fight, he goes into heavy training while the confident champ takes it easy and falls out of shape.
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Rev. Fred Sultan
|Jeff Goldblum
|Mitchell Kane
|Peter Berg
|Terry Conklin
|Jon Lovitz
|Sol
|Jamie Foxx
|Hassan
|Damon Wayans
|James "The Grim Reaper" Roper
