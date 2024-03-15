Not Available

The Greatest Hits

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Ned Benson

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Groundswell Productions

Harriet finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally. While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend, her time travelling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present. As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders – even if she could change the past, should she?

Cast

David CorenswetMax
Austin CruteMorris Martin
RettaDr. Evelyn Bartlett
Candice JuEdie Park
Tom YiTom Park
Evan Shafran

