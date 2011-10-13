2011

The Greatest Miracle

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 13th, 2011

Studio

BSX Records

The story is focused on three characters who are in crisis: Monica, Mr Chema and Ms Cata. When they feel the necessity of going to church they meet wach other and their lifes change. Under the tutelage of guardian angels, they will understand the true meaning of the Mass, the constant struggle between good and evil and the triumph of faith and hope.

Cast

Alan Guillermo García SolísDiego
Mari DevonTrini (voice)
Luis Armando Ávila CostaPriest
Joanna Brito VitelliDoña Cata (voice)
Emilio Álvaro Guerrero GarzaDon Chema (voice)
Raúl Alberto Anaya LunaFernando (voice)

