The Green Room

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Films du Carrosse

Based on the Henry James short story "The Altar of the Dead", in which a man becomes obsessed with the many dead people in his life and builds a memorial to honor them. This film is also based on other short story by Henry James, "The Beast of the Jungle". It would be the last film Truffaut would act in.

Cast

Jean DastéBernard Humbert
Nathalie BayeCecilia Mandel
Jeanne LobreMme Rambaud
Antoine Vitezle secrétaire de l'évêque
Jean-Pierre MoulinGerard Mazet
Serge RousseauPaul Massigny

