The Greene Murder Case was William Powell's second of four ventures in the role of society detective Philo Vance. In this film, he's called in as a whole family named Greene, rich society folks like Vance himself keeps getting knocked off one at a time. As Eugene Palette as Sergeant Heath says, they'd have to be crazy to keep committing the crimes while Vance and he are actually in the house investigating.
|Florence Eldridge
|Sibella Greene
|Jean Arthur
|Ada Greene
|Eugene Pallette
|Sgt. Ernest Heath
|E.H. Calvert
|Dist. Atty. John F.X. Markham (as Captain E.H.Calvert)
|Ullrich Haupt
|Dr. Arthur Von Blon
|William Powell
|Philo Vance
View Full Cast >