1929

The Greene Murder Case

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 10th, 1929

Studio

Paramount

The Greene Murder Case was William Powell's second of four ventures in the role of society detective Philo Vance. In this film, he's called in as a whole family named Greene, rich society folks like Vance himself keeps getting knocked off one at a time. As Eugene Palette as Sergeant Heath says, they'd have to be crazy to keep committing the crimes while Vance and he are actually in the house investigating.

Cast

Florence EldridgeSibella Greene
Jean ArthurAda Greene
Eugene PalletteSgt. Ernest Heath
E.H. CalvertDist. Atty. John F.X. Markham (as Captain E.H.Calvert)
Ullrich HauptDr. Arthur Von Blon
William PowellPhilo Vance

View Full Cast >

Images