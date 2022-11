Not Available

A young-adult brother and sister duo get grounded at Christmas after they break curfew. For the next few days, they find ways to sneak out of the house to go on night adventures around town. They later run into bank robbers hiding out in the hills, who then kidnaps the older sister. In the end the younger brother and his friends, including a boy wearing a Halloween Webman suit, get help from two retired forest service volunteers, and bring the fugitives to custody.