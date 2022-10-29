The Groundstar Conspiracy

A break-in and sabotage attempt occurs at a top secret research institute and the culprit is cornered and captured. The problem is that he's been badly injured and claims to have lost his memory entirely. A cat-and-mouse game ensues between investigator Tuxan, the mystery intruder Welles and the people who sent him on the mission.
|Michael Sarrazin
|John David Welles / Peter Bellamy
|Christine Belford
|Nicole Devon
|Cliff Potts
|Carl Mosely
|James Olson
|Senator Stanton
|Tim O'Connor
|Frank Gossage
|James McEachin
|Bender
View Full Cast >