1972

The Groundstar Conspiracy

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 20th, 1972

Studio

Universal Pictures

A break-in and sabotage attempt occurs at a top secret research institute and the culprit is cornered and captured. The problem is that he's been badly injured and claims to have lost his memory entirely. A cat-and-mouse game ensues between investigator Tuxan, the mystery intruder Welles and the people who sent him on the mission.

Cast

Michael SarrazinJohn David Welles / Peter Bellamy
Christine BelfordNicole Devon
Cliff PottsCarl Mosely
James OlsonSenator Stanton
Tim O'ConnorFrank Gossage
James McEachinBender

