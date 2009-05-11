2009

The Grudge 3

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 11th, 2009

Studio

Ozla Pictures

Jake, the sole survivor of The Grudge 2 massacre, is tortured by chilling visions of Kayako and Toshio that have led to his hospitalization. Jake's caretaker, Dr. Sullivan is determined to investigate his horrifying tales. She explores his Chicago home, finding another family on the brink of succumbing to the curse. It becomes clear that Jake's terrifying stories are true, and a mysterious Japanese woman may be the only hope of banishing the spirits forever...unless her plan destroys them all.

Cast

Gil McKinneyMax
Emi IkehataNaoko
Jadie-Rose HobsonRose
Beau MirchoffAndy
Matthew KnightJake
Shawnee SmithDr.Sullivan

Images