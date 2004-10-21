The Grudge

Karen Davis is an American Nurse moves to Tokyo and encounter a supernatural spirit who is vengeful and often possesses its victims. A series of horrifying and mysterious deaths start to occur, with the spirit passing its curse onto each victim. Karen must now find away to break this spell, before she becomes its next victim.
|Jason Behr
|Doug
|Clea DuVall
|Jennifer Williams
|Bill Pullman
|Peter Kirk
|William Mapother
|Matthew Williams
|KaDee Strickland
|Susan Williams
|Grace Zabriskie
|Emma Williams
