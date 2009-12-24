James Corden and Robbie Coltrane provide the voices for the Mouse and the Gruffalo in BBC One's animation of the popular children's book.A half-hour animated film based on the classic children's picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, tells the magical tale of a mouse who takes a walk though the woods in search of a nut.
|Rob Brydon
|Snake (voice)
|Robbie Coltrane
|The Gruffalo (voice)
|James Corden
|Mouse (voice)
|John Hurt
|Owl (voice)
|Tom Wilkinson
|Fox (voice)
|Helena Bonham Carter
|Mother Squirrel (voice)
