2009

The Gruffalo

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 2009

Studio

Magic Light Pictures

James Corden and Robbie Coltrane provide the voices for the Mouse and the Gruffalo in BBC One's animation of the popular children's book.A half-hour animated film based on the classic children's picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, tells the magical tale of a mouse who takes a walk though the woods in search of a nut.

Cast

Rob BrydonSnake (voice)
Robbie ColtraneThe Gruffalo (voice)
James CordenMouse (voice)
John HurtOwl (voice)
Tom WilkinsonFox (voice)
Helena Bonham CarterMother Squirrel (voice)

Images