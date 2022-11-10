A follow up to the 2009 animated feature and adapted from the childrens' book by Julia Donaldson and Alex Scheffler. The Gruffalo's child explores the deep dark wood in search of the big bad mouse and meets the Snake, Owl and Fox in the process. She eventually finds the mouse, who manages to outwit her like the Gruffalo before!
|Shirley Henderson
|The Gruffalo's Child (voice)
|Robbie Coltrane
|The Gruffalo (voice)
|Rob Brydon
|The Snake (voice)
|John Hurt
|The Owl (voice)
|Tom Wilkinson
|The Fox (voice)
|James Corden
|The Mouse (voice)
