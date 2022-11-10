Not Available

The Gruffalo's Child

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Magic Light Pictures

A follow up to the 2009 animated feature and adapted from the childrens' book by Julia Donaldson and Alex Scheffler. The Gruffalo's child explores the deep dark wood in search of the big bad mouse and meets the Snake, Owl and Fox in the process. She eventually finds the mouse, who manages to outwit her like the Gruffalo before!

Cast

Shirley HendersonThe Gruffalo's Child (voice)
Robbie ColtraneThe Gruffalo (voice)
Rob BrydonThe Snake (voice)
John HurtThe Owl (voice)
Tom WilkinsonThe Fox (voice)
James CordenThe Mouse (voice)

Images