The Guidebook

Not Available

Husband and wife want to move to a new apartment. During their 10-minute dialogue we get an idea of the real estate market in Kiev and the priorities of the citizens. Three drug-addicted teenagers are planning their evening. Thanks to them we learn about the Kiev’s nightlife. In a sauna, two discharged cooks are discussing all of Kiev’s restaurants. In eleven episodes, the film provides important and interesting information about the Ukrainian capital Kiev: facts, prices and routes.