The Gun Runners

Remake of "To Have and Have Not" based on Hemingway short story. Plot reset to early days of Cuban revolution. A charter boat skipper gets entangled in gunrunning scheme to get money to pay off debts. Sort of a sea-going film noir with bad girl, smarmy villain, and the "innocent" drawn into wrong side of law by circumstances.
|Eddie Albert
|Hanagan
|Patricia Owens
|Lucy Martin
|Richard Jaeckel
|Blond Henchman on Boat
|Paul Birch
|Sy Phillips
|Jack Elam
|Arnold
|Lee Strasberg
|Rhett
