1958

The Gun Runners

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 31st, 1958

Studio

Seven Arts Productions

Remake of "To Have and Have Not" based on Hemingway short story. Plot reset to early days of Cuban revolution. A charter boat skipper gets entangled in gunrunning scheme to get money to pay off debts. Sort of a sea-going film noir with bad girl, smarmy villain, and the "innocent" drawn into wrong side of law by circumstances.

Cast

Eddie AlbertHanagan
Patricia OwensLucy Martin
Richard JaeckelBlond Henchman on Boat
Paul BirchSy Phillips
Jack ElamArnold
Lee StrasbergRhett

