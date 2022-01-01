FBI agent Max Reed witnesses Dr. Tetsu Segawa - a researcher for the mysterious Chronos Corporation - being murdered. Dr. Segawa had stolen an alien device known as "The Guyver" from Chronos. College student Sean Barker, whose girlfriend's father was Dr. Segawa, finds the Guyver's hiding spot while watching the forensic team investigating the crime scene.
|Jack Armstrong
|Sean Barker / The Guyver
|Mark Hamill
|Max Reed
|Greg Joung Paik
|Dr. Tetsu Segawa
|Jimmie Walker
|Striker
|Peter Spellos
|Ramsey
|Michael Berryman
|Lisker
