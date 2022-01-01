1990

The Guyver

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1990

Studio

New Line Cinema

FBI agent Max Reed witnesses Dr. Tetsu Segawa - a researcher for the mysterious Chronos Corporation - being murdered. Dr. Segawa had stolen an alien device known as "The Guyver" from Chronos. College student Sean Barker, whose girlfriend's father was Dr. Segawa, finds the Guyver's hiding spot while watching the forensic team investigating the crime scene.

Cast

Jack ArmstrongSean Barker / The Guyver
Mark HamillMax Reed
Greg Joung PaikDr. Tetsu Segawa
Jimmie WalkerStriker
Peter SpellosRamsey
Michael BerrymanLisker

