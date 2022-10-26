The Hairdresser's Husband

The film begins in a flashback from the titular character, Antoine. We are introduced to his fixation with female hairdressers which began at a young age. The film uses flashbacks throughout and there are frequent parallels drawn with the past. We are unsure what Antoine has done with his life, however we know he has fulfilled his childhood ambition, to marry a haidresser.
|Jean Rochefort
|Antoine
|Anna Galiena
|Mathilde
|Roland Bertin
|Antoine's father
|Maurice Chevit
|Ambroise Dupré dit Isidore Agopian
|Philippe Clévenot
|Morvoisieux
|Jacques Mathou
|Julien Gora
