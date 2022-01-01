The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

A suburban family chooses seemingly sweet Peyton Flanders as their newborn's nanny. Only much later does the infant's mother, Claire Bartel, realize Peyton's true intentions -- to destroy Claire and replace her in the family. The nail-biting suspense builds quickly in this chilling psychological thriller about deception and bitter revenge.
|Rebecca De Mornay
|Mrs. Mott / Peyton Flanders
|Matt McCoy
|Michael Bartel
|Ernie Hudson
|Solomon
|Madeline Zima
|Emma Bartel
|Julianne Moore
|Marlene Craven
|John de Lancie
|Dr. Victor Mott
View Full Cast >