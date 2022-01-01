1992

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 9th, 1992

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

A suburban family chooses seemingly sweet Peyton Flanders as their newborn's nanny. Only much later does the infant's mother, Claire Bartel, realize Peyton's true intentions -- to destroy Claire and replace her in the family. The nail-biting suspense builds quickly in this chilling psychological thriller about deception and bitter revenge.

Cast

Rebecca De MornayMrs. Mott / Peyton Flanders
Matt McCoyMichael Bartel
Ernie HudsonSolomon
Madeline ZimaEmma Bartel
Julianne MooreMarlene Craven
John de LancieDr. Victor Mott

View Full Cast >

Images