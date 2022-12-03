The Hansom Driver

Not Available

Mabel's husband is a hansom cab driver. After a quarrel Mabel imagines herself neglected, and listens to the honeyed words of a tempter, and finally agrees to elope 'with him. A boy is sent for a cab, and the innocent youth calls the husband. The vehicle drives up and the couple run into it, their identity unnoticed by the driver, and they absorbed in each other, not noting the man on the seat. Hubby glances into the mirror reflecting the interior of the cab, and the fun starts. A comical fight takes place between the two men, and the would-be home breaker is soundly thrashed, and penitent Mabel is taken back to her husband's arms.