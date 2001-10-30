2001

The Happiness of the Katakuris

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 30th, 2001

Studio

Katakuri-ke no Kôfuku Seisaku Iinkai

The Katakuri family has just opened their guest house in the mountains. Unfortunately their first guest commits suicide and in order to avoid trouble they decide to bury him in the backyard. Things get way more complicated when their second guest, a famous sumo wrestler, dies while having sex with his underage girlfriend and the grave behind the house starts to fill up more and more.

Cast

Kenji SawadaMasao Katakuri
Keiko MatsuzakaTerue Katakuri
Shinji TakedaMasayuki Katakuri
Naomi NishidaShizue Katakuri
Kiyoshiro ImawanoRichâdo Sagawa
Tetsurō TambaOjîsan Jinpei Katakuri

View Full Cast >

Images