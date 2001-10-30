The Happiness of the Katakuris

The Katakuri family has just opened their guest house in the mountains. Unfortunately their first guest commits suicide and in order to avoid trouble they decide to bury him in the backyard. Things get way more complicated when their second guest, a famous sumo wrestler, dies while having sex with his underage girlfriend and the grave behind the house starts to fill up more and more.
|Kenji Sawada
|Masao Katakuri
|Keiko Matsuzaka
|Terue Katakuri
|Shinji Takeda
|Masayuki Katakuri
|Naomi Nishida
|Shizue Katakuri
|Kiyoshiro Imawano
|Richâdo Sagawa
|Tetsurō Tamba
|Ojîsan Jinpei Katakuri
View Full Cast >