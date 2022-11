Not Available

Join Howard Goodman, Vestal Goodman and Johnny Minick -- collectively known as the Happy Goodmans -- as they celebrate the lives and service of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame-inducted Goodman family with this final group performance. Among the songs included are "I Am a Soldier," "What a Beautiful Day," "The Blood of Jesus," Presence of the Lord," "It Must Have Rained in Heaven," and "Holy Hills," featuring Dottie Rambo.