The Hard: Bounty Hunter

New York, USA. Hard has been making a living as a bounty hunter for years, but lately has been struggling to make ends meet due to alimony and child support payments for his beloved Momoko. A supposedly simple case devolves quickly into major mayhem and murder, and it's by no means sure he will be able to survive the crazy psychopaths trying to kill him for sticking his nose in their business. But he's not going down without a fight...