The Harmonium in My Memory

Hong-yun is a high school girl in little mountain village when she falls head-over-heels for a handsome new school teacher, Mr. Jang. What with taking care of her youngest baby brother for her widowed mother and the impossible age difference, it is a roller-coaster ride for her as she tries to become someone special for Mr. Jang while he seems interested in the other new teacher at the school, Miss Yang.
|Jeon Do-yeon
|Yun Hong-yeon
|Lee Mi-Yeon
|Yang Eun-Hee
|Kim Jae-in
|Lee Byung-hun
|Kang Soo-ha
|Lee In
|Soon-cheol
|Song Ok-Suk
|Yun Hong-yeon's mother
