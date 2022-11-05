Not Available

The Harmonium in My Memory

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Art Hill

Hong-yun is a high school girl in little mountain village when she falls head-over-heels for a handsome new school teacher, Mr. Jang. What with taking care of her youngest baby brother for her widowed mother and the impossible age difference, it is a roller-coaster ride for her as she tries to become someone special for Mr. Jang while he seems interested in the other new teacher at the school, Miss Yang.

Cast

Jeon Do-yeonYun Hong-yeon
Lee Mi-YeonYang Eun-Hee
Kim Jae-in
Lee Byung-hunKang Soo-ha
Lee InSoon-cheol
Song Ok-SukYun Hong-yeon's mother

