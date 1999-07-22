1999

The Haunting

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 22nd, 1999

Studio

DreamWorks Pictures

Dr. David Marrow invites Nell Vance and Theo and Luke Sanderson to the eerie and isolated Hill House to be subjects for a sleep disorder study. The unfortunate guests discover that Marrow is far more interested in the sinister mansion itself -- and, soon, they see the true nature of its horror.

Cast

Catherine Zeta-JonesTheo
Owen WilsonLuke Sanderson
Lili TaylorEleanor 'Nell' Vance
Bruce DernMr. Dudley
Virginia MadsenJane
Michael CavanaughDr. Malcolm Keogh

