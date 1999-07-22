The Haunting

Dr. David Marrow invites Nell Vance and Theo and Luke Sanderson to the eerie and isolated Hill House to be subjects for a sleep disorder study. The unfortunate guests discover that Marrow is far more interested in the sinister mansion itself -- and, soon, they see the true nature of its horror.
|Catherine Zeta-Jones
|Theo
|Owen Wilson
|Luke Sanderson
|Lili Taylor
|Eleanor 'Nell' Vance
|Bruce Dern
|Mr. Dudley
|Virginia Madsen
|Jane
|Michael Cavanaugh
|Dr. Malcolm Keogh
