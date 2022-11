Not Available

In the early 1990s the property was bought on contract by Herb Baumeister, a local business owner and family man. Although never brought to trial, he was the prime suspect in the disappearance of a number of individuals from the Midwest through two decades. Over a six-month period, six paranormal investigation teams,including psychics, a demonologist, EVP and visual specialists,investigated an 18-acre estate in Westfield, Indiana known as Fox Hollow Farm.