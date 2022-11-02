The Haunting of Marsten Manor

Not Available

Jill (Brianne Davis), a girl angry about being blind and struggling with her faith, unexpectedly inherits an old mansion from her estranged aunt (Janice Knickrehm, "Halloween 6"). She and her friends go there to check it out. On the way they have a strange encounter with the creepy Hank (Ezra Buzzington, "The Hills Have Eyes"). At the house, unnerving things start happening and Jill starts "seeing" things. Her friends become concerned about her sanity, leaving Jill feeling even more isolated and under the spell of the force in the house. But when Jill disappears, it's too late for her friends to stop what is already in motion. The ghost that brought Jill to the house and a soldier from the past (C. Thomas Howell) are going to reveal their secret, forcing Jill to face her greatest fears, changing her forever.