The Haunting of Seacliff Inn

Susan and Mark move to a seaside town to buy an old house and open an inn. They came to look at one house, but Susan is inexplicably drawn to another. The house is high on a cliff overlooking a lonely beach. Something eerie is going on. A scary black dog appears. One strange guest stays at the inn. Susan finds letters in the attic written long ago by a wife who was terrified of something.
|William R. Moses
|Mark Enright
|Louise Fletcher
|Dorothy O'Hara
|Lucinda Weist
|Sara Warner
|Tom McCleister
|John
|Maxine Stuart
|Lorraine Adler
|Shannon Cochran
|Sheriff Tomizack
