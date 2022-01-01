1994

The Haunting of Seacliff Inn

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 21st, 1994

Studio

Not Available

Susan and Mark move to a seaside town to buy an old house and open an inn. They came to look at one house, but Susan is inexplicably drawn to another. The house is high on a cliff overlooking a lonely beach. Something eerie is going on. A scary black dog appears. One strange guest stays at the inn. Susan finds letters in the attic written long ago by a wife who was terrified of something.

Cast

William R. MosesMark Enright
Louise FletcherDorothy O'Hara
Lucinda WeistSara Warner
Tom McCleisterJohn
Maxine StuartLorraine Adler
Shannon CochranSheriff Tomizack

