The Haunting of Woodland Hills

A fugitive, an empty house, a rotting corpse. The journey begins. Cameron Matthews, a petty criminal and fugitive from the law, hides from police by taking shelter in an old dilapidated house in the middle of the city. There he discovers the rotting corpse of Bart Giordano, the owner of the house, whose death has gone unnoticed by friends and family for years. Though separated by death, the two men form an unlikely spiritual connection and help each other rebuild broken relationships in their personal lives.