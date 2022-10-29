1968

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 30th, 1968

Studio

Warner Brothers-Seven Arts

Singer is a deaf-mute whose small world brings him in contact with a young girl, Mick, who cherishes a seemingly hopeless dream of becoming a concert pianist. At first hostile, Mick soon becomes friends with Singer, hoping to enlarge his small world. Three other central characters come to Singer for help also, each of them seeing in him a powerful force.

Cast

Sondra LockeMick
Laurinda BarrettMrs. Kelly
Stacy KeachBlount
Chuck McCannSpiros Antonapoulos
Biff McGuireMr. Kelly
Percy RodriguezDoctor Copeland

View Full Cast >

Images