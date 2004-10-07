The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things

The dysfunctional twenty-three years old Sarah takes her six year old natural son Jeremiah from the home of his beloved foster parents with the support of the social service to live with her. Along the years, the boy shares her insane and lowlife style and is introduced to booze and drugs and mentally, physically and sexually abused by Sarah, her lovers and her religiously fanatic family.
|Asia Argento
|Sarah
|Jimmy Bennett
|Young Jeremiah
|Jeremy Renner
|Emerson
|Winona Ryder
|Psychologist
|Ornella Muti
|Grandmother
|Peter Fonda
|Grandfather
