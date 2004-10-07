2004

The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 7th, 2004

Studio

Above All Things Inc

The dysfunctional twenty-three years old Sarah takes her six year old natural son Jeremiah from the home of his beloved foster parents with the support of the social service to live with her. Along the years, the boy shares her insane and lowlife style and is introduced to booze and drugs and mentally, physically and sexually abused by Sarah, her lovers and her religiously fanatic family.

Cast

Asia ArgentoSarah
Jimmy BennettYoung Jeremiah
Jeremy RennerEmerson
Winona RyderPsychologist
Ornella MutiGrandmother
Peter FondaGrandfather

