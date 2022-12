Not Available

Yukio, a young man who works hard at a printing factory in Hiroshima ends up dating Kazue, who works at a record store. However their happiness is short-lived. At the age of four, Yukio was hit by a flash of the atomic bomb and his A-bomb disease symptoms recur. He has to be hospitalized. Resisting the lack of understanding from those around her, Kazue does her best to devote herself to Yukio, but...