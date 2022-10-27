Not Available

The Heifer

  • Comedy
  • War

A platoon of mismatched republican soldiers cross the front-line to steal the bull that the enemy is going to fight on the saint patron date of the village. In addition to ruining the nationals' celebration they want the animal in order to butcher it and feed their famished troops. They get caught in the procession and have to go through a series of funny and pathetic incidents before they can get back to their side. Written by Mary Solari

Guillermo MontesinosMariano
Santiago RamosLimeño
Juanjo PuigcorbéAlférez
José SacristánTeniente Broseta
Carles VelatCura
Eduardo CalvoCoronel Republicano

