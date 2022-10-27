The Heifer

A platoon of mismatched republican soldiers cross the front-line to steal the bull that the enemy is going to fight on the saint patron date of the village. In addition to ruining the nationals' celebration they want the animal in order to butcher it and feed their famished troops. They get caught in the procession and have to go through a series of funny and pathetic incidents before they can get back to their side. Written by Mary Solari
|Guillermo Montesinos
|Mariano
|Santiago Ramos
|Limeño
|Juanjo Puigcorbé
|Alférez
|José Sacristán
|Teniente Broseta
|Carles Velat
|Cura
|Eduardo Calvo
|Coronel Republicano
