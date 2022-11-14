Not Available

A band of burglars, orchestrated by an ingenious professor named Doc, embarks on an amazing break: robbing a factory of silicone dildos. The employees of the establishment are thus sequestered by the kidnappers who want them to finish manufacturing before evaporating in the wild. But it was not counting on the Police Captain, who will try everything to free the hostages and arrest the perpetrators. A game of the cat and the mouse is then put in place, and each part tries to find sulphurous subterfuges to try to make crack the other and to win the bet