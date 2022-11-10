1966

The Heroes of Telemark

  • War
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 30th, 1966

Studio

Benton Film Productions

Set in German-occupied Norway, this is an embellished account of the remarkable efforts of the Norwegian resistance to sabotage the German development of the atomic bomb. Resistance fighter Knut Straud enlists the reluctant physicist Rolf Pedersen in an effort to destroy the German heavy water production plant near the village of Rjukan in rural Telemark. In the process, Pedersen discovers that hi

Cast

Richard HarrisKnut Straud
Ulla JacobssonAnna Pedersen
Michael RedgraveUncle
David WestonArne
Sebastian BreaksGunnar
John GolightlyFreddy

Images