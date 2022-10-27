Not Available

The Hill

  Drama
  War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

North Africa, World War II. British soldiers on the brink of collapse push beyond endurance to struggle up a brutal incline. It's not a military objective. It's The Hill, a manmade instrument of torture, a tower of sand seared by a white-hot sun. And the troops' tormentors are not the enemy, but their own comrades-at-arms.

Cast

Sean ConneryJoe Roberts
Harry AndrewsR.S.M. Wilson
Ian BannenHarris
Alfred LynchGeorge Stevens
Ossie DavisJacko King
Roy KinnearMonty Bartlett

