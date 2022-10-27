North Africa, World War II. British soldiers on the brink of collapse push beyond endurance to struggle up a brutal incline. It's not a military objective. It's The Hill, a manmade instrument of torture, a tower of sand seared by a white-hot sun. And the troops' tormentors are not the enemy, but their own comrades-at-arms.
|Sean Connery
|Joe Roberts
|Harry Andrews
|R.S.M. Wilson
|Ian Bannen
|Harris
|Alfred Lynch
|George Stevens
|Ossie Davis
|Jacko King
|Roy Kinnear
|Monty Bartlett
View Full Cast >