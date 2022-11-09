The Hills of Disorder

Not Available

Filmmaker Andrea Tonacci blends documentary elements with expressive visual storytelling in this study of the native peoples of Brazil in the 21st century. Carapiru is a member of one of Brazil's remaining Indian tribes, living in harmony with nature and making wise use of the local flora and fauna. But Carapiru is suddenly forced to fend for himself under unfamiliar circumstances when an unexpected attack leaves the rest of his family dead and their village destroyed. Carapiru flees into the nearby rain forest, and builds a new life for himself with the help some sympathetic settlers. However, after rebuilding his life Carapiru is uprooted once again when well-meaning government agents relocate him to the village he was forced to abandon on the promise that it has been restored to its pristine state.