The Hillside Strangler

  • Horror
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kenneth Bianchi is a security guard whose attempts to become a police officer are repeatedly thwarted. He moves to California to live with his cousin Angelo and dates a string of women, becoming increasingly preoccupied with sex. Eventually the cousins decide to start an escort agency. After violently killing a prostitute they thought had betrayed them, Kenneth and Angelo begin committing a series of crimes that become a media sensation.

Cast

Allison LangeClaire Shelton
Nicholas TurturroAngelo Buono
C. Thomas HowellKenneth Bianchi
Jennifer TisdaleErin
Kent KingGabrielle
Aimee BrooksFelicia Waller

