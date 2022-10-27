The Hillside Strangler

Kenneth Bianchi is a security guard whose attempts to become a police officer are repeatedly thwarted. He moves to California to live with his cousin Angelo and dates a string of women, becoming increasingly preoccupied with sex. Eventually the cousins decide to start an escort agency. After violently killing a prostitute they thought had betrayed them, Kenneth and Angelo begin committing a series of crimes that become a media sensation.
|Allison Lange
|Claire Shelton
|Nicholas Turturro
|Angelo Buono
|C. Thomas Howell
|Kenneth Bianchi
|Jennifer Tisdale
|Erin
|Kent King
|Gabrielle
|Aimee Brooks
|Felicia Waller
