2005

The History Makers: Success

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 14th, 2005

Studio

Image Entertainment

Ossie Davis, Terry McMillan, Horace Julian Bond, Isaac Hayes, Dionne Warwick and many others share their inspiring stories of success in the first installment of this series about African-American history makers, including civil rights leaders, actors and authors. A good education, dedication to work, dogged determination and the courage to take risks figure prominently in these remarkable success stories told by notable African Americans.

Cast

Ossie DavisHimself
Terry McMillanHerself
Gordon ParksHimself
Isaac HayesHimself

Images