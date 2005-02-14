The History Makers: Success

Ossie Davis, Terry McMillan, Horace Julian Bond, Isaac Hayes, Dionne Warwick and many others share their inspiring stories of success in the first installment of this series about African-American history makers, including civil rights leaders, actors and authors. A good education, dedication to work, dogged determination and the courage to take risks figure prominently in these remarkable success stories told by notable African Americans.
|Ossie Davis
|Himself
|Terry McMillan
|Herself
|Gordon Parks
|Himself
|Isaac Hayes
|Himself
View Full Cast >