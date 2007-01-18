The Hitcher

While driving through the New Mexico Desert during a rainy night, the college students Jim Halsey and his girlfriend Grace Andrews give a ride to the hitchhiker John Ryder. While in their car, the stranger proves to be a psychopath threatening the young couple with a knife, but Jim succeeds to throw him out of the car on the road. On the next morning, the young couple sees John in another car.
|Sophia Bush
|Grace Andrews
|Zachary Knighton
|Jim Halsey
|Neal McDonough
|Leutnant Esteridge
|Kyle Davis
|Takstellen Angestellter
|Danny Bolero
|Officer Edwards
|Jeffrey Hutchinson
|Young Father
