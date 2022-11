Not Available

This enjoyably goofy'n'duffy piece of 70's drive-in fluff centers on a six woman outlaw gang who prey on hapless backwoods motorists. The gals are owned and trained by the amiable, scruffy, pleasantly mellow Manson-like Benson (shaggy hairball Norman Klar), a charismatically breezy anti-establishment type who wants to raise enough money to purchase a bus so he and his female family can go to California.